HELSINKI Oct 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

RAUTARUUKKI

The Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki said it was to spin off part of its engineering division into a new company with systems supplier Komas which is owned by private equity firm CapMan.

Rautaruukki said it will own 19 percent of the new company, Fortaco and will be paid 114 million euros -- 25 million in cash and 81 million in securities.

WARTSILA

Finnish ship and power plant engine maker reported bigger-than expected rise in third-quarter operating profit and upgraded full-year outlook.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group could be affected by a cooling mining services industry, Financial Times said.

FLS, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, and the sector, is facing a pullback in mining investment which reduces demand for equipment, Financial Times said.

