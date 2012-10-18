HELSINKI Oct 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

The Finnish mobile phone maker is expected to report another quarterly loss and dwindling cash reserves on Thursday, underscoring the importance of next month's new smartphone launches as it battles to recoup ground lost to Apple and Samsung.

Results are due at 1000 GMT, with analysts expecting an underlying loss of 11 euro cents per share and net cash of 3.4 billion euros.

TELE2

The Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm posted quarterly earnings in line with expectations and forecast it would expand faster in Russia and Kazakhstan during the year than previously seen.

Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 3.0 billion Swedish crowns ($454.68 million)exactly in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year's 2.9 billion.

SCA

Europe's biggest manufacturer of hygiene products such as tissues and diapers is scheduled to release third-quarter results at 0600 GMT. Pretax profit is seen slumping to 777 million in a Reuters poll of analysts from a year-earlier 1.5 billion.

ORKLA, BORREGAARD

The initial public offering of Norwegian speciality chemicals firm Borregaard was priced at 21 crowns per share, conglomerate Orkla said, after predicting a price between 21 and 22 crowns.

The IPO will raise gross proceeds to Orkla of about 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($301.71 million) before over-allotments.

Shares in Borregaard are expected to start trading on the Oslo stock exchange on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.5980 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 5.6345 Norwegian crowns)