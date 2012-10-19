HELSINKI Oct 19 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
ELISA
Finnish telecom operator Elisa is expected to report
third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 136 million euros ($178 million),
roughly flat from the same period a year earlier, according to a
Reuters poll.
FORTUM
Finnish utility Fortum is seen reporting its third-quarter
comparable operating profit fell 15 percent to 251 million euros
($328.6 million), a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7638 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)