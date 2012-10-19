(Adds Nokia, Seadrill, Volvo, updates Yara, Fortum)

HELSINKI Oct 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIA

Shares in Nokia's ADRs fell 4.8 percent to $2.80 in New York on Thursday after it reported another quarterly loss.

SEADRILL

Norwegian oil drilling firm Seadrill priced the initial public offering of its Seadrill Partners LLC subsidiary at $22 per common unit, at the top of its indicated $20-22 price range, it said.

The common units are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, it added.

Seadrill Partners LLC operates and acquires offshore drilling rigs and Seadrill said it aims to retain a 78.8 percent of the firm after the deal.

VOLVO, GEELY

Chinese-owned car maker Volvo will on Friday unveil a new chief executive to replace Stefan Jacoby, who suffered a stroke last month but whom the company had previously said would be resuming the helm shortly.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping group is in talks with Royal Dutch Shell Exxon Mobil Corp regarding the sale of a production, storage and offloading vessel, Maersk Curlew, weekly Upstream said. Earlier this year, the group sold a similar vessel, booking $0.2 billion from the sale.

The group on Thursday said it had placed bonds denominated in Swedish crowns for a principal amount of 2.5 billion SEK with maturity in February 2018. The bonds are in a fixed rate tranche with a coupon of 3.75 percent, it said.

TELIASONERA

Turkey's biggest mobile operator Turkcell, part-owned by Telia, posted a 6 percent rise in net profit to 570.8 million lira ($317.67 million) and raised its full-year 2012 forecast for revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

YARA

Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara reported third-quarter core earnings slightly above expectations on Friday and said farmers now had stronger pre-buying incentives than a year ago.

July-September adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, fell to 4.19 billion Norwegian crowns ($744.54 million) from 4.21 billion in the year-ago period, while analysts had on average expected 4.15 billion.

ATEA

The Norwegian IT firm has ended talks with a potential buyer after announcing on Wednesday it was in discussions with an unidentified private equity fund on a deal that would value Atea at at least $1.2 billion.

"The discussions have now been discontinued as it has not been possible to reach a final agreement between the potential offeror and the largest shareholder of the Company, Systemintegration ApS," it said.

ELISA

The Finnish telecom operator reported third-quarter profit in line with market expectations and little changed from a year earlier, as mobile and data services sold steadily despite a weak economy.

FORTUM

Finnish utility Fortum reported a 26 percent fall in its third-quarter operating profit due to cheaper power prices, and said it was launching cost cuts and asset sales to improve its financial health.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7638 euros) ($1 = 5.6277 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)