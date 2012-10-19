(Adds Nokia, Seadrill, Volvo, updates Yara, Fortum)
HELSINKI Oct 19 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOKIA
Shares in Nokia's ADRs fell 4.8 percent to $2.80 in New York
on Thursday after it reported another quarterly loss.
SEADRILL
Norwegian oil drilling firm Seadrill priced the initial
public offering of its Seadrill Partners LLC subsidiary at $22
per common unit, at the top of its indicated $20-22 price range,
it said.
The common units are expected to start trading on the New
York Stock Exchange on Friday, it added.
Seadrill Partners LLC operates and acquires offshore drilling
rigs and Seadrill said it aims to retain a 78.8 percent of the
firm after the deal.
VOLVO, GEELY
Chinese-owned car maker Volvo will on Friday unveil a new
chief executive to replace Stefan Jacoby, who suffered a stroke
last month but whom the company had previously said would be
resuming the helm shortly.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish oil and shipping group is in talks with Royal
Dutch Shell Exxon Mobil Corp regarding the sale
of a production, storage and offloading vessel, Maersk Curlew,
weekly Upstream said. Earlier this year, the group sold a
similar vessel, booking $0.2 billion from the sale.
The group on Thursday said it had placed bonds denominated
in Swedish crowns for a principal amount of 2.5 billion SEK with
maturity in February 2018. The bonds are in a fixed rate tranche
with a coupon of 3.75 percent, it said.
TELIASONERA
Turkey's biggest mobile operator Turkcell,
part-owned by Telia, posted a 6 percent rise in net profit to
570.8 million lira ($317.67 million) and raised its full-year
2012 forecast for revenues and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
YARA
Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara reported third-quarter core
earnings slightly above expectations on Friday and said farmers
now had stronger pre-buying incentives than a year ago.
July-September adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items,
fell to 4.19 billion Norwegian crowns ($744.54 million) from
4.21 billion in the year-ago period, while analysts had on
average expected 4.15 billion.
ATEA
The Norwegian IT firm has ended talks with a potential buyer
after announcing on Wednesday it was in discussions with an
unidentified private equity fund on a deal that would value Atea
at at least $1.2 billion.
"The discussions have now been discontinued as it has not
been possible to reach a final agreement between the potential
offeror and the largest shareholder of the Company,
Systemintegration ApS," it said.
ELISA
The Finnish telecom operator reported third-quarter profit
in line with market expectations and little changed from a year
earlier, as mobile and data services sold steadily despite a
weak economy.
FORTUM
Finnish utility Fortum reported a 26 percent fall
in its third-quarter operating profit due to cheaper power
prices, and said it was launching cost cuts and asset sales to
improve its financial health.
($1 = 0.7638 euros)
($1 = 5.6277 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)