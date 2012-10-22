HELSINKI Oct 22 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
HANDELSBANKEN
Sweden's Handelsbanken posted a third-quarter operating
profit of 4.4 billion Swedish crowns ($60.9 million), right in
line with expectations and said branch operations outside Sweden
made up its highest individual quarter ever.
For more on the company, click on
FORTUM
Finnish utility Fortum shut down its Loviisa 2 nuclear
reactor on Saturday due to a minor leak in one of the main
circulation pumps. It estimated then the reactor would be
offline for a few days for repair.
Loviisa's deputy plant manager Thomas Buddas said on Monday
repair works were being carried out and that it was too early to
estimate when the reactor would be back online.
For more on the company, click on
FLSMIDTH
The Danish engineering group is planning to invest millions
of crowns in its Vietnam operations and aims to turn the
initiative profit-making after two years, business daily Borsen
said.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.5735 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)