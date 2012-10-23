UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HELSINKI Oct 23
TIETO
Finnish IT services group Tieto is expected to report its third-quarter operating profit fell 33 percent to 19.5 million euros ($25.5 million), according to a Reuters analyst poll. Tieto results are due at 0500 GMT.
RAUTARUUKKI
Finnish steel maker Rautaruukki's third-quarter results are expected to show it swung to an adjusted operating loss of 6 million euros, down from a profit of 1 million euros in the same quarter a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed. Rautaruukki's results are due at 0600 GMT.
KONE
The Finnish lift and escalator is expected to report a 14 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, to 215 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
Kone results are due at 0930 GMT.
STORA ENSO
The forestry group is seen reporting a 33 percent drop in third-quarter operational profit to 150 million euros as it struggles with weaker paper demand and pricing pressure, a Reuters poll showed.
Stora Enso results are due at 1000 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
