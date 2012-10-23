(Adds Nokia and A.P. Moller-Maersk, updates Rautaruukki)
HELSINKI Oct 23 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
The Finnish phone maker said it was raising 750 million
euros ($980 million) by issuing bonds convertible into ordinary
shares, aiming to bolster its financial position.
RAUTARUUKKI
The Finnish steelmaker reported a bigger-than-expected
third-quarter operating loss, hit by economic uncertainty and
lower prices.
The group's July-September comparable operating loss was 18
million euros ($23.5 million), missing an average forecast of
6.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish oil and shipping group said on Tuesday its Maersk
Drilling unit had signed a contract worth $694 million for one
of its new build drillships.
SWEDBANK
Swedbank posted a third-quarter operating profit of 4.75
billion Swedish crowns ($721.8 million), beating forecasts, and
said it expected credit growth to be limited and interest rates
to be low for the foreseeable future.
TIETO
The Nordic IT services provider reported
better-than-expected profit for the third quarter, helped by
cost cuts and sales growth, and firmed up its profit outlook for
the year.
ALFA LAVAL
The Swedish engineering group's third quarter core earnings
were below market expectations and the firm said it expected
demand in the final quarter of the year to be flat at best.
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian aluminium producer swung to an underlying
third-quarter net loss of 20 million Norwegian crowns ($3.53
million) in the third quarter as depressed aluminium prices
weighed on margins.
KONE
The Finnish lift and escalator is expected to report a 14
percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, excluding
one-off items, to 215 million euros, according to a Reuters
poll.
Kone results are due at 0930 GMT.
STORA ENSO
The forestry group is seen reporting a 33 percent drop in
third-quarter operational profit to 150 million euros as it
struggles with weaker paper demand and pricing pressure, a
Reuters poll showed.
Stora Enso results are due at 1000 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
($1 = 6.5808 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 5.6683 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)