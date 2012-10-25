DuPont settles lawsuits over Teflon-making chemical leak
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
HELSINKI Oct 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
UPM-KYMMENE
The world's top maker of graphic papers is expected to report a third-quarter underlying operating profit of 137 million euros ($179 million), mostly flat from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed.
UPM is due to publish its interim report at around 0630-0700 GMT.
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner is expected to report a slight improvement in its renewable fuels unit, with its third-quarter comparable operating profit nearly doubling from a year earlier to 129 million euros ($167 million).
Neste Oil's results are due at around 0600 GMT.
F-SECURE
The top European security software maker is expected to report a 4 percent year-on-year fall in operating profit for the third quarter, a Reuters poll of 8 analysts showed.
Its report is due at 0600 GMT.
CARGOTEC
The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker, due to report earnings at 0900 GMT, is seen posting its quarterly operating profit fell 29 percent.
METSO
Finnish engineering firm is expected to report its third-quarter profit grew 5 percent from a year ago. Metso's report is due to be published at around 0900 GMT.
AMER SPORTS
Finnish sporting goods group is expected to report a 6 percent drop in its third-quarter operating profit from a year earlier.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7711 euros)
