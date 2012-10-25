(Adds DNB, updates Neste Oil, F-Secure, DSV and Sandvik)

HELSINKI Oct 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SANDVIK

The Swedish engineering group posted third-quarter earnings below market expectations on Thursday and said it was eyeing further costs cuts in the face of weakening demand.

DNB

Norway's biggest bank reported quarterly earnings well ahead of forecasts after its loan loss more than halved, but played down expectations by keeping its full-year guidance unchanged.

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner forecast its renewable fuels business will be close to break-even in the fourth quarter, showing it was taking time for the unit to turn profitable.

The group's comparable operating profit in July-September more than doubled to 156 million euros from a year earlier, beating analysts' average expectation.

F-SECURE

The top European security software maker reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit but said its fourth-quarter profits will be hit by charges related to job cuts in France.

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder reported a 5.2 percent rise in quarterly operating profit, in line with forecasts, aided by growth in its two biggest business units and reiterated its outlook for 2012.

SEB

The Swedish banking group reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter operating profit as credit impairments came in well below forecasts. Operating profit rose to 3.9 billion Swedish crowns ($583.05 million), beating a mean forecast for 3.8 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 3.7 billion a year ago.

BOLIDEN

The Swedish metals producer is scheduled to present third-quarter results at around 1000 GMT. Operating earnings are seen dipping 3.5 percent from a year ago to 1.14 billion crowns ($170.43 million) in the period.

UPM-KYMMENE

The world's top maker of graphic papers is expected to report a third-quarter underlying operating profit of 137 million euros ($179 million), mostly flat from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed.

UPM is due to publish its interim report at around 0630-0700 GMT.

CARGOTEC

The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker, due to report earnings at 0900 GMT, is seen posting its quarterly operating profit fell 29 percent.

METSO

Finnish engineering firm is expected to report its third-quarter profit grew 5 percent from a year ago. Metso's report is due to be published at around 0900 GMT.

AMER SPORTS

Finnish sporting goods group is expected to report a 6 percent drop in its third-quarter operating profit from a year earlier.

