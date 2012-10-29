HELSINKI Oct 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ASSA ABLOY

The world's biggest lock maker is due to publish third-quarter results at 0700 GMT. Operating earnings are seen rising to 1.9 billion Swedish crowns ($283.5 million) from a year-ago 1.8 billion, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

SAS

Some of the airline's biggest lenders have adopted an easier stance toward SAS amid ongoing talks about further loans to the company, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing sources whose identity it did not disclose.

The newspaper identified Nordea and SEB as two of the banks that had eased up on their demands on the airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden, Norway and Denmark and which has struggled to generate a sustainable profit in recent years.

($1 = 6.7020 Swedish crowns)