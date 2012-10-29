(Updates Assa Abloy, adds Danske Bank, Norsk Hydro, Novozymes)
NOKIA
Nokia's smartphone software provider Microsoft will
later on Monday unwrap its Windows Phone 8 software, a key for
Nokia's come back efforts. Nokia will next month start to sell
its Lumia 920 and Lumia 820 smartphones, both of which use the
new software.
ASSA ABLOY
The world's biggest lock maker posted a slight rise in
third-quarter operating earnings, in line with market
expectations.
NORSK HYDRO
Norsk Hydro said it has signed power contracts for its
Soeral primary aluminium plant in Norway, jointly owned with Rio
Tinto , securing a continuation of operations at the
plant.
ALFA LAVAL
GEA Group, the German competitor of Sweden's Alfa
Laval, reported a 5.4 percent rise in third-quarter order intake
and a 4.1 percent rise in group earnings to 89.4 million euros
($115.61 million).
NOVOZYMES
Danish industrial enzymes maker said it had agreed a
partnership to become the preferred enzyme supplier for Beta
Renewables' biofuel projects.
DANSKE BANK
Denmark's biggest bank is expected to announce further job
cuts and branch closures when reporting its third quarter
results on Tuesday, daily Berlingske Tidende and Borsen said.
SAS
Some of the airline's biggest lenders have adopted an easier
stance toward SAS amid ongoing talks about further loans to the
company, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing sources
whose identity it did not disclose.
The newspaper identified Nordea and SEB
as two of the banks that had eased up on their demands on the
airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden,
Norway and Denmark and which has struggled to generate a
sustainable profit in recent years.
