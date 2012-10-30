HELSINKI Oct 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

The Finnish mobile phone maker said late on Monday its new Lumia smartphones will reach the first operators and retail outlets in France and the UK this week and in other selected markets during November.

In the United States, AT&T will start selling high-end Lumia 820 and 920 phones while Verizon will begin selling Lumia 822 and T-Mobile will offer Lumia 810 device.

For more on the company, click on

YIT

Finland's top builder is expected to report third-quarter segments-based core operating profit of 62 million euros ($80 million), up 75 percent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed. YIT results are due at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIAN RENKAAT

The Finnish tyre maker is due to publish its third-quarter earnings at 0600 GMT. Earlier this month it gave preliminary information about July-September and operating profit would be around 85 million euros on the sales of 365 million euros.

For more on the company, click on

SWEDISH MATCH

The Swedish tobacco products maker is due to publish third-quarter results at around 0715 GMT. Operating earnings at the company are seen rising to 1.07 billion Swedish crowns ($160 million) from a year-earlier 983 million.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.7020 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)