Lloyds and Barratt help Britain's FTSE edge higher
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and the UK's biggest housebuilder Barratt announced upbeat results.
HELSINKI Nov 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
TALVIVAARA
Finnish mining company Talvivaara's waste water leakage due to which it shut down metals plant in Sotkamo should not have any impact on the fourth-quarter profitability or production, Chief Executive Harri Natunen told business daily Kauppalehti.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 22 Wall Street's record run helped emerging stocks sail to new 19-month highs on Wednesday with year-to-date gains of over 10 percent, while the rand firmed ahead of a key budget speech by the finance minister.
By Susan Mathew Feb 22 Southeast Asian markets ended higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian shares that rose taking cues from upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings overnight on Wall Street. Strong results by Wal-Mart and Home Depot drove U.S. indexes higher on Tuesday, while euro zone business growth hit its fastest since April 2011. "Regional markets are just tracking the U.S. markets higher. The U.S. markets gained half a percent on Tuesday, so it's jus