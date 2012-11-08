HELSINKI Nov 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TALVIVAARA

Finnish mining company Talvivaara is seen reporting a quarterly operating loss of 8.0 million euros ($10.2 million) as it struggles with output disruptions and lower nickel prices, a Reuters analyst poll showed.

For more on the company, click on,

SAS

The Scandinavian airline is due to present its third-quarter report at 0700 GMT and is expected to provide more detail on its plans to cut costs and resolve its financing.

Business daily Dagens Industri reported without disclosing its sources that the airline had reached an agreement on rolling over its debt with five out of its six banks. Only Handelsbanken had refused to accept the deal, the paper added.

For more on the company, click on

SKANSKA

The Nordic region's biggest construction group its scheduled to issue its third-quarter report at 0700 GMT. Pretax earnings at the group are expected to have declined 13 percent from a year ago to 1.44 billion Swedish crowns ($214.8 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.7040 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)