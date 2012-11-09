(Adds Talvivaara, Subsea 7)

HELSINKI Nov 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TALVIVAARA

The Finnish miner has managed overnight to stop waste water leakage from its gypsum pond, CEO Harri Natunen told public broadcaster YLE. The leakage was detected last Sunday and because of it the firm shut down its metals plant.

SUBSEA 7

Norwegian offshore engineering firm Subsea 7 won a $70 million contract for work at Statoil's Gullfaks C operations, it said.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group is expected to report a more than threefold rise in net profit for the third quarter, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, aided by stronger earnings in its container shipping unit.

NOVO NORDISK

An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late on Thursday voted to recommend approval of the Danish drugmaker's new ultra-long-acting insulin degludec, despite signals of possible cardiovascular risk.

SAMPO

Nordic insurer Sampo is expected to report a third-quarter pretax profit of 384 million euros ($488.7 million), up from a year ago when it was hit by investment writedowns and a low contribution from Nordea, a Reuters poll showed. The results are due around 0630-0700 GMT.

SAS

The Scandinavian government owners of the troubled airline are seeking European Union approval to offer state guarantees on the financing currently being negotiated with a group of banks, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing unidentified sources.

The paper said that six out of seven banks involved in the talks had agreed to extend 4.7 billion Swedish crowns ($701.25 million) of credit to SAS, but had demanded state guarantees on the funds in order to do so. The Swedish, Danish and Norwegian governments are the airline's main owners.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7857 euros) ($1 = 6.7024 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)