(Adds Talvivaara, Subsea 7)
HELSINKI Nov 9 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
TALVIVAARA
The Finnish miner has managed overnight to stop waste water
leakage from its gypsum pond, CEO Harri Natunen told public
broadcaster YLE. The leakage was detected last Sunday and
because of it the firm shut down its metals plant.
SUBSEA 7
Norwegian offshore engineering firm Subsea 7 won a $70
million contract for work at Statoil's Gullfaks C
operations, it said.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish shipping and oil group is expected to report a
more than threefold rise in net profit for the third quarter, a
Reuters poll of analysts showed, aided by stronger earnings in
its container shipping unit.
NOVO NORDISK
An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
late on Thursday voted to recommend approval of the Danish
drugmaker's new ultra-long-acting insulin degludec, despite
signals of possible cardiovascular risk.
SAMPO
Nordic insurer Sampo is expected to report a third-quarter
pretax profit of 384 million euros ($488.7 million), up
from a year ago when it was hit by investment writedowns and a
low contribution from Nordea, a Reuters poll showed.
The results are due around 0630-0700 GMT.
SAS
The Scandinavian government owners of the troubled airline
are seeking European Union approval to offer state guarantees on
the financing currently being negotiated with a group of banks,
business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing unidentified
sources.
The paper said that six out of seven banks involved in the
talks had agreed to extend 4.7 billion Swedish crowns ($701.25
million) of credit to SAS, but had demanded state guarantees on
the funds in order to do so. The Swedish, Danish and Norwegian
governments are the airline's main owners.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7857 euros)
($1 = 6.7024 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)