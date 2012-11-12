HELSINKI Nov 12 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
SAS
The European Commission has given a preliminary nod to state
loan guarantees to SAS, clearing the way for the airline to roll
over loans from banks and keep flying, business daily Dagens
Industri wrote on Monday.
Citing sources, the paper said the Commission had given a
preliminary approval for guarantees from Sweden, Denmark and
Norway - who own 50 percent of SAS shares - for 4.7 billion
Swedish crowns ($698 million) of loans.
SAS, which has not made a full-year profit since 2007, is
due to announce a sweeping package of cost cuts on Monday, the
latest in a long line of measures intended to return it to the
black.
For more on the company, double click on
TELENOR
Telenor will participate in India's telecom license auction
which starts on Monday, the company said, confirming its earlier
position on the spectrum sale.
If successful in the auction, Telenor will transfer all
assets from Uninor, its current unit, into its new Telewings
venture.
For more on the company, click
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)