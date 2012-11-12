(Updates SAS, adds Talvivaara)
SAS
The loss-making Scandinavian airline said it would sell its
Norwegian unit Wideroe, aircraft engines, some real estate and
the group's Ground Handling unit, and added it had agreed a new
credit facility of around 3.5 billion Swedish crowns ($520
million) with banks.
TALVIVAARA
The Finnish nickel miner said it had managed to contain
leaking waste water inside its mining area in Sotkamo, while
local authorities said the company was not ready to restart
production.
TELENOR
Telenor will participate in India's telecom license auction
which starts on Monday, the company said, confirming its earlier
position on the spectrum sale.
If successful in the auction, Telenor will transfer all
assets from Uninor, its current unit, into its new Telewings
venture.
