HELSINKI Nov 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELIASONERA

Nordic telecoms group said it expected to receive proceeds of 9-11 billion Swedish crowns($1.3-1.6 billion) if MegaFon's initial public offering was completed succesfully.

TeliaSonera may reduce its current 35.6 percent stake in MegaFon, the Russian company that aims to raise between $1.7 billion and $2.3 billion.

For more on the company, click on

DNO

The Norwegian oil company DNO posted a third-quarter net profit above forecasts on Thursday and said the upgrade of its prize Tawke field in Iraqi Kurdistan was on track.

For more on the company, click on

GN

The Danish hearing aids and headsets maker GN is expected to post a 12 percent increase in underlying third-quarter core earnings, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

TALVIVAARA

A Finnish government official has criticized the management of the mining company whose nickel mine has caused major environmental damage in Eastern Finland.

"This mine was put up in hurry, with no understanding of risk management," said Heidi Hautala, the minister responsible for state ownings, in a TV interview.

Hautala appealed to Pekka Pera, the founder and board chairman of the company, to do more.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.7859 Swedish crowns)