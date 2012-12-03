(Adds DNO)

HELSINKI Dec 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

DNO

The Kurdistan Regional Government had transferred $160 million to the foreign members of the Tawke joint venture in partial payment for past oil exports, the Norwegian firm said.

DNO's share of the payment is $116 million.

NOVO NORDISK

Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Monday its Ryzodeg insulin had passed the first review by an advisory committee to the health ministry in Japan.

NORDEA, DANSKE BANK

A proposed Finnish bank tax is credit negative for deposit banks in the country as it would cut their profits and ability to increase capital, credit rating agency Moody's said.

Finnish government has proposed to collect a new bank tax in 2013-2015 with target annual revenue at 170 million euros ($221 million).

Nordea has estimated the tax would cost it around 90 million euros per year, while Danske Bank has said it expects a hit of 17-20 million euros. Finnish OP-Pohjola has been prepared to pay around 60 million euros annually.

