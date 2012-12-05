HELSINKI Dec 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOKIA

Nokia will launch a version of its flagship Lumia smartphone tailored for Chinese market, the company said on Wednesday.

China Mobile will start selling Lumia 920T, the first device to be based on Microsoft's new Windows Phone 8 platform in China's 3G network.

AKER SOLUTIONS

Oil services firm Aker Solutions expects to double revenues by 2017 as the offshore exploration boom shows no sign of abating, lifting margins and keeping dividend payout high, it said on Wednesday.

Oslo-based Aker Solution plans to returns between 30 and 50 percent of its profits to shareholders either through dividends or share buybacks, maintaining its standing dividend policy, the firm said in a capital-day presentation.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)