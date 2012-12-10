(Updates Ericsson)

HELSINKI Dec 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ERICSSON

French-Italian group STMicroelectronics said it planned to exit the loss-making mobile chip joint-venture ST-Ericsson by the end of the third quarter of 2013.

Ericsson said that it would work with its partner to find a "suitable strategic solution" for the joint venture.

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil and gas firm is in talks with Argentine's YPF to form a partnership to develop YPF's shale reserves, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

YPF said it needs to invest over $30 billion in the next five years, $4.5 billion of which is to come from strategic partners, to help pay to develop Argentina's huge shale oil and gas resources.

