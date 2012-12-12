HELSINKI Dec 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TELIASONERA

Kcell, Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone operator, has raised $525 million in an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange and in Kazakhstan for its Nordic parent, TeliaSonera AB, the company said on Wednesday.

HENNES & MAURITZ

Spain's Zara owner Inditex shrugged off sluggish spending in austerity-wracked Europe on Wednesday, posting a 27 percent rise in nine-month net profit to 1.65 billion euros, driven by a nimble production model and expansion into fast-growing markets.

The world's largest clothing retailer grew core profit - or earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation - by 25 percent to 2.78 billion euros ($3.61 billion).

METSA BOARD

The French state has agreed to buy an office paper mill in Alizay from the Finnish forest company for 22.2 million euros ($28.86 million), according to paper industry news service Risi. Metsa Board closed the loss-making mill earlier this year.

($1 = 0.7693 euros)