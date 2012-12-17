HELSINKI Dec 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

MARINE HARVEST

Norway's Marine Harvest agreed to buy a 48.5 percent stake in salmon processor Morpol for 938 million crowns ($166 million), the company said on Monday.

Marine Harvest, the world's biggest Atlantic salmon producer, also plans to bid for the rest of Morpol's shares.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The world's second-biggest fashion retailer said sales at stores open a year or more shrank 1 percent in November, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a 3 percent drop.

Its turnover in the full September-November quarter grew 5 percent from a year earlier to 32.5 billion crowns ($4.9 billion), matching expectations.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on Monday said the group is still in talks with the Danish wind turbine maker, but no specific decision has been reached.

The struggling Danish firm, which has been the subject of takeover speculation, said in August it was in "strategic" talks with Mitsubishi, without giving more details.

Daily Jyllands-Posten said Vestas could face difficulty reaching its target to deliver 5,000 megawatt to customers next year, as the level of incoming orders is falling.

KESKO

The Finnish retailer and wholesaler said its November sales totalled 810 million euros ($1.1 billion), down 1.5 percent from a year ago.

It said sales in Finland were down 4.1 percent while its Russian sales increased by 17.6 percent in terms of euros.

DNB

Norway's government asked the financial regulator to require banks to hold significantly more capital against mortgage lending, the finance ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said it wanted the regulator to draw up plans for a risk-weight for residential mortgages at around 35 percent, well above the prevailing levels in the 10-15 percent range and the 15 percent proposed in neighbouring Sweden.

