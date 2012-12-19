HELSINKI Dec 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

The world's number two truck maker reports monthly shipments of its trucks for November at 0730 GMT.

ELECTROLUX

U.S. deliveries of the six top categories of home appliances, AHAM 6, increased 1.0 percent year-on-year in November, statistics from the Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers showed.

So far this year, shipments in the category have fallen 2.1 percent.

SECURITAS

The world's No.2 security group said late on Tuesday it will limit spending on acquisitions as it invests more in labour-saving surveillance technologies that will cut costs for customers and itself in a tough economic backdrop.

