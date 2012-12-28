HELSINKI Dec 28 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
ERICSSON
The telecom gear maker is not worried by a request this week
for a U.S. import ban on some of its products and an accusation
of patent breach from Samsung Electronics, business
daily Dagens Industri reported.
"We feel sure of our ground," the paper quoted Ericsson's
patent chief Kasim Alfalahi as saying.
Ericsson recently requested an U.S. import ban on Samsung
products and was suing it for a patent infringement. Dagens
Industri, citing sources, said that Ericsson was suing the
company for at least 1 billion crowns ($153 million).
For more on the company, click on
OUTOKUMPU
Toshiba's chief executive Norio Sasaki said in a
Reuters interview he would be open to discuss investing in
Fennovoima, a Finnish nuclear consortium owned by Outokumpu and
several other companies.
Fennovoima is in need for a new top shareholder after
Germany's E.ON announced it will walk away. Toshiba
and France's Areva are competing over supplying the
reactor for the planned plant.
For more on Outokumpu, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)