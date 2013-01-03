HELSINKI Jan 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

BlackBerry maker Research in Motion has paid rival Nokia 50 million euros ($66.2 million) related to the patent deal the two firms reached last month, the Financial Times reported citing regulatory filings.

In addition, RIM is estimated to pay Nokia a licence fee of around $2-$5 for each phone using Nokia's technology, the paper said.