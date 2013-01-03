BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI Jan 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
BlackBerry maker Research in Motion has paid rival Nokia 50 million euros ($66.2 million) related to the patent deal the two firms reached last month, the Financial Times reported citing regulatory filings.
In addition, RIM is estimated to pay Nokia a licence fee of around $2-$5 for each phone using Nokia's technology, the paper said.
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.