HELSINKI, Jan 28 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

CARGOTEC, FINNAIR

Finnish cargo-handling equipment maker said its new chief executive would be Finnair's top chief Mika Vehvilainen, the man credited with leading a turnaround at the airline.

VOLVO

Sweden's Volvo said it will surpass Daimler as the world's biggest maker of heavy trucks after agreeing to set up a joint venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co. .

Volvo will pay 5.6 billion yuan ($900 million) for a 45 percent stake in the JV, giving it access to China where it currently has only a minor presence in trucks.

SAS AB

Scandinavian airline SAS will cut a 1,000 administrative jobs as part of its current restructuring plan, 200 more than originally planned, Norwegian news portal E24 said, citing a company spokesman.

SAS is in the process of centralising its administration in Sweden, eliminating some administrative positions in Norway, Denmark and Sweden, as it fights for survival.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)