(Adds TeliaSonera, F-Secure, Electrolux, Carlsberg)

HELSINKI Feb 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecoms operator will release the results of its own investigation into its business in Uzbekistan at 0900 GMT on Friday.

The firm has been accused of bribery related to its purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan in 2007, allegations it has said are unfounded.

F-SECURE

The European security software maker F-Secure reported a small rise in quarterly revenue to 40.1 million euros ($54.4 million) as growing demand for anti-virus and other Internet security products made up for weakness in its new cloud services business.

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish home appliances maker reported a smaller-than-expected rise in core operating profit to 1.6 billion Swedish crowns ($251.5 million) for the fourth quarter after being hit by falling European sales and hoped North America and emerging markets would help it this year.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer Carlsberg has signed a deal with a privately owned local beverage company, Myanmar Golden Star (MGS) Breweries, to brew and market Carlsberg beers in the country.

SEADRILL Drilling rig operator Seadrill suffered unexpected downtime for its deepwater rigs in the fourth quarter and administrative costs were also above historic norms, it said late on Thursday.

Downtime for its deepwater rigs was around 100 days in the quarter, above the 41 days predicted in its third quarter report while administrative costs were $10-20 million higher than what it reported in previous quarters.

ARCHER

Debt-ridden well company Archer has reached a deal with its banks and shareholders, among them top driller Seadrill , that will see the firm raise $250 million in equity, with a private placement of shares expected within the next week.

Seadrill, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, will give an additional guarantee of $100 million to the company in order to avoid further dilution to existing shareholders.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.3631 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.7367 euros)