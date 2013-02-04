(Adds Tieto, Lundin Petroleum)

HELSINKI Feb 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TIETO

The Nordic IT services provider Tieto has agreed to sell majority of its operation in Germany and the Netherlands to Germany's Aurelius.

For more on the company, click on

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Oil firm Lunding Petroleum forecast 2013 oil output at around 33,000-38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

For more on the company, click on

TELE2

The Swedish telecom operator plans to sell its Swedish cable television unit and a deal may be presented in the near future, business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing a source.

The paper estimates the value of the division at around 2 billion crowns ($318.3 million).

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.2832 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)