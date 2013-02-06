(Updates Vestas)

HELSINKI Feb 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOKIAN RENKAAT

The Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat warned that its first-quarter profits would fall compared with a year earlier due to weak demand for cars and tyres in Central Europe.

The company reported its fourth-quarter operating profit fell more than analysts' had estimated, but also proposed a bigger-than-expected dividend from 2012.

TIETO

Nordic IT services provider Tieto reported a 28 percent jump in its fourth-quarter adjusted profit to 43.8 million euros as cost cuts helped it weather a fall in sales.

POHJOLA

Finland's Pohjola Bank reported a stronger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit on higher fees and cost cuts, and gave an upbeat outlook for the year.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms company's Malaysian subsidiary, DiGi, said it expects a growth in turnover of 5-7 percent this year when it presented its fourth-quarter results, with core earnings slightly up year-on-year.

ELISA

Finnish telecom operator Elisa reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results as Europe's recession made consumers and business clients wary of spending.

Its fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 124 million euros, missing the market's average forecast of 131 million euros.

LUNDBECK

The Danish drugmaker reported fourth-quarter operating profit of 222 million Danish crowns ($40.26 million) missing an average forecast of 480 million in a Reuters poll and down from 326 million a year ago. However, Lundbeck kept its outlook for 2013 unchanged.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer cut its forecast for 2013 turbine shipments to 4-5 gigawatts from 5 gigawatts, citing a weaker order intake.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and before special items increased to 155 million euros, against a forecast of 191 million in a Reuters poll.

MARINE HARVEST

Marine Harvest, the world's largest salmon farmer, expects its overall costs to increase over the next quarters due to higher raw material prices and increased production costs as it reported full fourth-quarter results that slightly beat analysts' expectations.

FRED OLSEN ENERGY

The Norwegian offshore rig company reported its fourth-quarter operating profit at 394 million Norwegian crowns ($72 million), lower than the analysts' average forecast of 463 million crowns.

VOLVO

Truck maker Volvo posted a bigger than expected fall in fourth-quarter earnings and said it still expected flat demand this year in Europe and North America while it lifted its forecast for the Brazilian market.

HANDELSBANKEN

Sweden's Handelsbanken said on Wednesday it has bought a wealth manager in Britain, its fastest-growing market, as fourth-quarter profit unexpectedly fell due to a rise in costs.

STORA ENSO, UPM-KYMMENE

Shares in the Europe's biggest paper makers might be affected as rival Sappi posted a fall in its first-quarter profit, hit by lower paper and pulp selling prices, and said it expected market conditions to remain tough.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)