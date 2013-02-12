(Adds TeliaSonera)
HELSINKI Feb 12 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
TELIASONERA
The former CEO of partially state-owned airline SAS
, Mats Jansson, will join the board of telecoms firm
TeliaSonera, daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote.
The Swedish government, which owns around 37 percent of
Telia, has indicated it wants most of the board replaced after
an internal Telia report heavily criticised the company over its
purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan.
The board's first task will be to pick a new CEO for Telia
after Lars Nyberg resigned over the Uzbek affair.
SVD said current board members Per-Arne Sandstrom, a former
Ericsson executive, and Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, previously CEO of
Nokia, will remain on the board.
FLSMIDTH
Danish engineering group FLSmidth is expected to report a
4.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT), a Reuters survey of analysts showed.
The company is due to report its results at 0700 GMT.
CARGOTEC
Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec
is expected to report a 22 percent fall in fourth-quarter
adjusted operating profit to 37.5 million euros ($50.2 million),
a Reuters poll showed.
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro reported an 89
percent plunge in fourth-quarter operating profit as aluminium
prices fell by a fifth from a year earlier on poor global
demand, bloated global stocks and overcapacity.
FORTUM
Finnish utility Fortum could sell majority of its
distribution business and become a minority owner in electricity
distribution company, its Chief Executive Tapio Kuula told
business daily Kauppalehti. Fortum said last month it may sell
its distribution unit.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7474 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)