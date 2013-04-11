HELSINKI, April 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

CHR. HANSEN

The Danish food ingredient maker reported a small drop in first half operating profit to 80 million euros ($104.68 million) from a year earlier as it took an 8 million euro non-cash charge over a failed probiotics study.

For the full-year, the firm continues to expect organic growth of 7-9 percent and an operating margin above last year's 26.5 percent.