HELSINKI, April 15

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion retailer said its like-for-like sales fell for a sixth straight month in March, by 12 percent in local currencies from a year earlier.

OUTOKUMPU

A consortium led by Aperam is the front runner for the acquisition of Outokumpu's plant in Terni, Italy, market sources said, while three other firms are also still in the running.

KESKO

The Finnish retailer and wholesaler said its March sales fell 12 percent year-on-year to 791 million euros ($1.04 billion), citing lower number of monthly selling days as well as weakened market at its hardware chain.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer is close to agreeing on a 450 million Danish crowns ($79 million) sponsorship deal with the European football association UEFA, regarding the European championships in France in 2016, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

That is double the amount the brewer spend on its sponsorship of last year's championship in Ukraine and Poland, Jyllands-Posten said.

