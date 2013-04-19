HELSINKI, April 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

Finnish telecom operator Elisa is expected to report a 4 percent fall in quarterly core profit to 116 million euros ($151.75 million) as a weaker economy dents telecoms spending, a Reuters analyst poll showed.

Elisa results are due at around 0530 GMT.

TELIASONERA

The Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator said it would focus on cutting costs in a flat market as it posted first-quarter earnings just below expectations.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding non-recurring items were 8.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.6 billion in a Reuters poll.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7644 euros) ($1 = 6.5180 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)