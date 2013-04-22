HELSINKI, April 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser-maker reported first-quarter results that were slightly weaker than expected. It reported core earnings of 4.09 billion Norwegian crowns ($704 million), compared to the market's forecast for 4.17 billion crowns.

LUNDBECK

Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck announced it was launching alcohol dependency drug Selincro in Norway, Finland, Poland and the Baltic countries.

NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, SWEDBANK , SEB

Swedish Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves repeated that banks should pay closer attention to household income levels when agreeing to loans, shrugging of criticism from financial players last week who said any necessary checks were already being done.

"It is of course the case that the banks look at people's income. But if lending is increasing too much, then maybe they should look at it a bit more," Ingves was quoted as saying by business daily Dagens Industri on the sidelines of an IMF and World bank meeting in Washington.

NORDEA

Dagens Industri in a column said a sale of the Swedish government's 13.5 percent stake in Nordea might be drawing near, highlighting a number of factors that might entice it to sell in the wake of Nordea's first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday.

The paper said banking sector risk premiums had eased from a spike as Cyprus debt woes rattled markets and noted that the stock had gained 18 percent this year and only stood 3 percent below. The last time the government sold some of its shares was in February 2011, only two days after the bank reported earnings, it added.

NORWEGIAN, FINNAIR

One of the Norwegian airline's largest shareholders, Finnair, is planning to sell its entire ownership in the company, the Norwegian daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Monday.

Finnair owns 4.69 percent in Norwegian and is the third largest shareholder in the company, the daily reported.

ERICSSON

SocGen has cut its recommendation on the Ericsson stock to "sell" from "hold".

SWEDISH MATCH

A senior executive for Skruf Snus, a rival of Swedish Match in the wet snuff market, in a Dagens Industri interview predicted an intense five-year battle over market shares in the Swedish wet snuff market. Fierce competition in Sweden has put pressure on snuff prices in recent quarters.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.8122 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)