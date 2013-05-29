HELSINKI May 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ERICSSON

Magnus Mandersson, head of the Swedish telecom equipment maker's services unit, sees no signs of a slowdown in growth in his division and would be open to smaller acquisitions to keep up with demand.

"I don't think we will buy companies to get new customers but we will continue with smaller, targeted acquisitions to get the competence we don't have today," Mandersson told Swedish business daily Dagens Industri.

