(Adds SAS, Orion)
HELSINKI, June 3 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
SAS
The struggling Scandinavian airline could be forced to
launch new cost cuts as rivals have stepped up the employment of
pilots and air hostesses from agencies operating in low tax
countries, daily Jyllands-Posten reported.
For more on the company, click on
ORION
Finnish drug maker Orion said it had finished lay-off talks
at its Diagnostica unit and will cut 80 jobs in Finland.
For more on the company, click on
VATTENFALL
Swedish state-owned energy group Vattenfall has contacted
owners of land and real estate around its Ringhals nuclear
plant. The company said could need more land around the plant
should replacement reactors be constructed, but any such
decision remained far off, it added.
For more on the company, click on
GETINGE
The medical technology company's main owner and chairman
Carl Bennet is prepared to inject more capital into the firm
should it be needed in connection with any new acquisitions, he
was quoted as saying in business daily Dagens Industri's
Saturday edition.
For more on the company, click on
MEDA
Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
fell as much as 2.3 percent on Monday on media reports the
company is in talks to buy Sweden's Meda for between $5 billion
and $6 billion.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)