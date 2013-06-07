HELSINKI, June 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

FRONTLINE

Frontline, the tanker arm of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's business empire, authorized Morgan Stanley to sell up to $40 million worth of new shares to finance the company, it said on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley may sell the new shares "at any time and from time to time", and the sales will be made through ordinary broker transactions on the New York Stock Exchange at prevailing market prices.

INNOFACTOR

Finnish software provider Innofactor said it agreed to buy atBusiness for 6.3-7.6 million euros, with the enterprise value around 14.4-15.7 million euros.

Both companies sell Microsoft products to commercial and public sector clients, and the deal will nearly double Innofactor's size.

