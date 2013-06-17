HELSINKI, June 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELIASONERA

The Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Sunday it had picked Johan Dennelind, the current chief executive of South Africa's Vodacom International, as its new CEO.

The confirmation of the appointment came hours after Reuters reported Dennelind, who was not among those most widely tipped as new CEO, had got the job, citing a source with knowledge of the recruitment process.

YIT

The shareholders of the Finnish construction company will meet to decide whether to approve the proposed spin-off of the group's building services business.

The meeting is due to start at 0600 GMT.

VOLVO

Sweden's AB Volvo, the world's second biggest truck maker, is due to unveil its truck deliveries tally for the month of May at 0630 GMT.

NORDEA

Nordea's CEO Christian Clausen told a newspaper that the bank considered dividends the best way to return capital to shareholders.

"But if we feel that the (Nordea) stock is not priced correctly or is under pressure from larger players selling off we might decide to buy it," he was quoted as saying in business daily Dagens Industri.

The dividend view was also stressed by Nordea chairman Bjorn Wahlroos in an interview with Reuters last week.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)