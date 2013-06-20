HELSINKI, June 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors Thursday:

NOKIA

Microsoft Corp recently talked with Nokia about buying the Finnish phone maker's devices unit, but the discussions faltered and are not likely to be revived, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unamed sources.

DANSKE BANK

A number of analysts believe the bank will have difficulties reaching its target of at least 12 percent return on equity by 2015, business daily Borsen said. The Danish FSA earlier this week asked the bank to set aside more capital.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)