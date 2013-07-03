(Adds Volvo, updates CHR Hansen)

HELSINKI, July 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

VOLVO

North American heavy truck orders fell sequentially in June in line with the customary seasonal pattern to put the preliminary tally of class 8 trucks at 18,900, industry body ACT Research said. While dipping sequentially, the net orders were up 13 percent compared to June, 2012, it added.

CHR HANSEN

The Danish food ingredients maker reported a small rise in third quarter operating profit, aided by sales growth in all of its three business units, and slightly lowered year guidance following a fall in the price of colour carmine.

Chr. Hansen, which makes products like enzymes and natural food colouring, said third quarter operating profit increased 2 percent to 52.8 million euros ($68.82 million) from a year earlier.

TIETO

Nordic IT services provider Tieto has three years to prove its new strategy works and that it can reach the 10 percent operating profit margin, its CEO told in an interview with Finnish business daily Kauppalehti.

CEO Kimmo Alkio added that the firm mainly sees future growth in Eastern Europe.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7672 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)