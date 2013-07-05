HELSINKI, July 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NORDEA HANDELSBANKEN SWEDBANK SEB

Sweden's central bank has written to the country's banks asking for client debt levels on an individual basis, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Friday.

The paper said the Riksbank wants to get a deeper understanding of household debt levels in Sweden.

Credit growth has been a major concern of the central bank. It kept interest rates on hold this week and signalled they would stay there into next year as it sought to underpin an economic recovery without spurring households to add to an already hefty debt burden.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)