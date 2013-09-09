HELSINKI, Sept 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SCA

Swedish tissue and diaper firm SCA said on Monday it had made a cash bid for China's Vinda International Holdings Ltd valuing the company at 9.4 billion crowns ($1.41 billion) to boost its emerging market presence.

The 11 Hong Kong dollar ($1.42) per share offer by SCA, which already owns 21.7 percent of Vinda, represents a 34.5 percent premium over the Chinese firm's average closing price over the last 30 days, SCA said in a statement.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.6442 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 7.7562 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)