BRIEF-Ford Motor Co tests large-scale one-piece auto parts
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
HELSINKI, Sept 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner upgraded its full-year profit guidance, citing good results at its renewable fuels business, which makes diesel from palm oil and animal fats.
The company said it expected full-year 2013 comparable operating profit to be higher than 530 million euros ($702.4 million). It also said renewable fuels business' full-year comparable operating profit would top 200 million euros.
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: