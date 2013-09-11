HELSINKI, Sept 11 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
STORA ENSO
Stora Enso's new $2 billion pulp mill in Uruguay, which was
expected to start production during the third quarter, will be
delayed until next year due to strikes and other labour issues
at the construction site, sources told business daily
Kauppalehti.
NOKIA
Nokia's rival Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled an
iPhone with a fingerprint scanner to help it stand out in a
crowded field of similar smartphones, plus a cheaper plastic
model for emerging markets that proved pricier than expected.
SSAB
The Swedish steel maker is feeling the bite from
overcapacity in China, daily Dagens Industri reported on Monday.
"Our large customers in China have basically stopped buying
our products," the paper quoted SSAB's Asia chief Martin Pei as
saying.
SAAB
The Swiss parliament is due to vote on Wednesday on a
potential purchase of 22 Gripen fighter jets from the Swedish
company, after a parliamentary committee backed it in August.
Even if lawmakers approve the delayed $3.4 billion deal it
can still be derailed by a popular referendum.
