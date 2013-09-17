HELSINKI, Sept 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Nokia has delayed the launch of a large-screen "phablet" device, originally planned for late September, following a deal to sell its handset business and license patents to Microsoft , a source said on late on Monday.

FORTUM

State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum has launched a sale of its power grid in Finland, which could fetch around 1.5-2.0 billion euros ($2.0-$2.7 billion), four people familiar with the matter said.

Sources said a sale of the Finnish business could be completed this year, whereas Swedish grid sale would likely happen next year. Fortum also has a smaller distribution business in Norway. Two sources said Fortum had hired Nordea to sell that part.

Fortum and Nordea declined to comment.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7489 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)