HELSINKI, Sept 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ELECTROLUX

U.S. deliveries of the six top categories of home appliances, AHAM 6, increased by 15.3 percent year-on-year in August, data from the Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers showed. So far this year, shipments have increased 9.0 percent.

STOCKMANN

The Finnish department store and fashion group said Lindex, one of its chains, will receive a tax refund of 25.5 million euros ($34 million) which will boost its third quarter results.

SAGA FURS

Finland's Saga Furs' auction will continue today with silver fox furs. It said prices of furs sold on Tuesday rose 10 percent compared to June auction.

