DANSKE BANK

Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority says minimum risk weights could be adopted in the future to measure the strength of banks' loan books, according to business daily Borsen.

The report also quoted an analyst as saying that such a move could force banks to increase capital. Danske Bank, Nordea, Jyske Bank and Sydbank all use internal risk models.

SCANIA

The Chief Executive of the Swedish truckmaker, majority-owned by Germany's Volkswagen, forecast compound average growth of around 5 percent in Europe in 2012-2020.

The company is holding a capital markets day at its headquarters in Sodertalje. Presentation documents also showed it sees no seasonal weakness in the European truck market in the third quarter.

AHLSTROM

Finland's Ahlstrom, which makes fibre composites for filters, medical gowns and food packages, said it was targeting higher margins beyond 2016.

It said it expects operating profit beyond 2016 to be around 10 percent of net sales compared to around 7 percent by 2016.

It also said it was considering a new hybrid bond of around 80 million euros.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)