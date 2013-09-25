(Adds Nokia)

HELSINKI, Sept 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOKIA

Nokia confirmed it will hold its "Nokia World" event in Abu Dhabi on October 22. Sources have said it is due to unveil new products including a large-screen "phablet" device.

The event was originally planned for late September, but was delayed following the company's deal to sell its handset business to Microsoft, a source said last week.

NORDEA SAMPO

The Swedish government said late on Tuesday it will sell its remaining 7 percent stake in Nordea to help reduce the national debt.

Price guidance for the sale has been set at between 75.50 and 76 Swedish crowns, a source familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

A price at the middle of the range would represent a 4.4 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price of 79.2 crowns.

Nordea's biggest owner, Finnish insurer Sampo, said it would not participate in the sale.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Star Air, the cargo airline of the Danish oil and shipping group, could be divested if the airline fails to extend a contract with currier group UPS, travel website Check-In said, citing air freight network Cargo Facts.

Star Air owns 11 Boeing 767 cargo aircraft which are primarily employed by UPS, but the contract will run out this year, Check-In said.

