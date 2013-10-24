(Updates Neste Oil, Kesko, DNB, Norwegian Air, REC, Ericsson, Sandvik, Husqvarna and Wartsila)

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday due to strength in its renewable fuels business which makes diesel from sources such as palm oil and animal waste fat.

Neste's third-quarter comparable operating profit rose to 217 million euros ($299 million) from 159 million euros a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 176 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

KESKO

The Finnish retail and wholesale firm Kesko reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly operating profit against an expected fall, helped by cost cutting and forecast sales and operating profit to remain at the level of the preceding 12 months.

Kesko reported its third-quarter core operating profit rose to 83.6 million euros from 78.6 million, beating the 75 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

DNB

Norway's largest bank reported higher than expected net profits for the third quarter but said it would need to raise earnings to meet capital requirements by the end of 2016.

Its net profit rose to 4.88 billion Norwegian crowns ($824.69 million) from 3.54 billion at the same time last year, while a Reuters poll of analysts had predicted 3.88 billion.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The company reported third quarter pretax profit of 604 million Norwegian crowns, missing an average 741 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

REC

The struggling solar firm said the underlying profit of its silicon and solar divisions fell in the third quarter and said its CEO would step down from December.

SEB

The Swedish bank reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter operating profits as it beat forecasts on most income lines and credit quality improved.

ERICSSON

The world's biggest mobile networks maker Ericsson posted third-quarter operating profit below expectations and said sales were under pressure.

Earnings before interest and tax were 4.2 billion crowns($658 million) compared to 3.1 billion in the year-ago quarter missing a mean forecast of 4.5 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

SANDVIK

The tooling and mining gear maker posted a bigger than expected fall in third-quarter earnings on Thursday but said demand from a retrenching mining industry was showing signs of stabilising after a deep fall.

Operating earnings fell to 2.53 billion crowns ($396.6 million) from a year-ago 3.33 billion to come in short of a mean forecast of 2.68 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

HUSQVARNA

The outdoor equipment maker undershot expectations for the third quarter reporting roughly flat operating income, weighed down by a weak performance in North America.

The company reported an adjusted operating profit of 206 million Swedish crowns ($32.3 million) versus the 197 million in the same quarter of 2012 and the 339 million mean forecast in a Reuters poll.

WARTSILA

Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila reported a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on strong demand for services in the power plant business and improved spending among its shipping sector clients.

Its third-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, rose to 138 million euros ($190 million) from 113 million euros a year earlier, beating the average forecast of 132 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The oil and shipping group is opening up towards the idea of divesting its supermarket unit, Dansk Supermarked, daily Berlingske Tidende said.

UPM-KYMMENE

Finland's pulp and paper maker Finland's pulp and paper maker UPM-Kymmene reported third-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, of 194 million euros.

That was better than the market's consensus foreast for 139 million euros in a Reuters poll.

METSO

Finnish engineering company Metso announces its quarterly results with markets expecting weak numbers after the company warned earlier this month of a significant fall in full-year sales and profit.

